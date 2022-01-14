Town Launches Parks & Rec Master Plan: Dreamers Welcome

Above: The EG Parks & Rec Ramblers Group on an outing in November.

Looking to hear what residents think

Think East Greenwich should build an indoor ice rink? Offer a more robust activity calendar for seniors? Create a public marina? Add more activities available to people with disabilities? Or maybe things are just fine the way they are. If you have any of these thoughts – or others – relating to the town’s recreational offerings and facilities, the town wants to hear from you.

East Greenwich is working on what it is calling a “Comprehensive Community Services and Parks Master Plan” to document what the town has now, what it needs, and what the future could look like, taking into account a growing and changing population.

The project is being led by Community Services Director Andy Wade, working with engineering firm BL Companies, planning consultants Horsley Witten Group, and recreation advisors Sports Facilities Advisory.

But residents are an essential part of the process.

“The Town needs to understand how residents utilize community services, parks and recreation amenities, if existing facilities and programs are meeting the needs of residents, and what the projected future trends in community services, parks and recreation are,” read a press release this week from the Community Services and Parks Department.

In putting together the master plan, the team will:

Collect and analyze data on existing programs and facilities, as well as looking at demographics for the town and larger trends;

Engage with residents through public workshops, an online survey, interviews with various stakeholders and focus groups.

To learn more about the project and how to get involved, visit the project webpage HERE, or contact Community Services Director Andrew Wade at awade@eastgreenwchri.com; project manager Mike Moonan: mmoonan@BLcompanies.com; or public engagement manager Craig Pereira at cpereira@horsleywitten.com.