Town GOP Takes Part in ‘Wreaths Across America’

Above: Left to right, Catherine Rodgers, Peter Rodgers, Robert Young, Beilei Young, MaryEllen Winters, Justin Cahir and Saxon Cahir at the R.I. Veterans Cemetery Dec. 16.

On Saturday, Dec. 16, the East Greenwich Republican Town Committee was honored to participate again in the Wreaths Across America program whose mission is to “remember the fallen, honor those who serve, and teach our children the value of freedom.” The ceremony was held at Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter and included a moving tribute to fallen military members and Gold Star Families.



Afterwards, members of the EGRTC joined an estimated 1,000 volunteers in laying wreaths at the gravesites, speaking aloud the names of those who dedicated their lives to service. The program exists not only to honor those who have sacrificed for our country, but also to bring comfort to families who visit the cemetery to pay their respects during the holiday season. Thanks to the generosity of so many Rhode Islanders, 4,800 wreaths were purchased. This year, many other Republican Town Committees across the state participated as well.

The organization accepts donations to pay for wreaths throughout the year, so if you would still like to contribute to this worthwhile mission, please go to: https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/17129/overview/?relatedId=0

For more information about the EGRTC, please go to www.egrtc.org.