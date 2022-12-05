Town Council, School Committee Members Sworn In 

Above: Town Councilors Mike Donegan, Renu Englehart, Mark Schwager and Caryn Corenthal are sworn in by Superior Court Judge Brian Stern. Photo credit: Joe Morel.

Four of the five members of the Town Council were sworn in for another two-year term and three School Committee members and one new School Committee member were sworn in for a four-year term Thursday night, Dec. 1, in a festively decorated Swift Community Center. Color guard from both the East Greenwich police and fire departments were on hand. Cole student body president Ava Gemma led the assembled in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and State Police Corporal Amanda King sang the National Anthem. The Rev. Timothy Rich of St. Luke’s Church offered both the invocation and the benediction.

East Greenwich resident Superior Court Judge Brian Stern swore in the officials.

Following the swearing in, the Town Council elected Mark Schwager as president and Mike Donegan as vice president for their third consecutive terms in those positions. Caryn Corenthal and Renu Englehart were also sworn in Thursday night for their third term. Councilman Michael Zarrella was absent because of a previous conflict and will be sworn in at a later date.

The returning members of the School Committee sworn in Thursday were Nicole Bucka, Alyson Powell and Eugene Quinn. The newest member of the School Committee – and the only new official elected in 2022 – is Clare Cecil-Karb.

The School Committee will elect a new chair at its meeting Tuesday. Outgoing Chairwoman Anne Musella, who chose not to run for reelection, was lauded for her service to the district over the past four years.

Afterwards, she shared these thoughts about her tenure: