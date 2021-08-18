Town Council Commends Odeum’s Speca

Above: Dan Speca, front left, with several other members of the Greenwich Odeum board.

The Town Council presented resident Dan Speca with a commendation at its meeting Monday “for his five years serving as president of the Greenwich Odeum. Dan has accomplished great things as leader of the Odeum with the greatest being successfully navigating the theater through the pandemic 2020-2021.”

Like all other performing arts venues, the Odeum was hit hard by the COVID-19 restrictions. Ironically, the theater had only just same month of March 2020 opened its newly renovated balcony space with additional seating. But the Odeum pivoted quickly, renting out its marquee, selling merchandise, and renting out the theater itself – when that became possible – for small parties.

Board member Kevin Muoio spoke about Speca’s numerous contributions at Monday’s meeting (see below). Congrats, Dan!