Town Council Commends Odeum’s Speca

by | Aug 17, 2021

Above: Dan Speca, front left, with several other members of the Greenwich Odeum board.

The Town Council presented resident Dan Speca with a commendation at its meeting Monday “for his five years serving as president of the Greenwich Odeum. Dan has accomplished great things as leader of the Odeum with the greatest being successfully navigating the theater through the pandemic 2020-2021.”

Like all other performing arts venues, the Odeum was hit hard by the COVID-19 restrictions. Ironically, the theater had only just same month of March 2020 opened its newly renovated balcony space with additional seating. But the Odeum pivoted quickly, renting out its marquee, selling merchandise, and renting out the theater itself – when that became possible – for small parties.

Board member Kevin Muoio spoke about Speca’s numerous contributions at Monday’s meeting (see below). Congrats, Dan!

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? Consider supporting it by becoming a sustaining member or making a donation! Special incentive: Donations received through Dec. 31, 2020, will be matched by the Institute for Nonprofit News. We are a tax exempt 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to keeping East Greenwich a well-informed community but we need reader support! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Latest Streaming

 

18 Prospect St.
East Greenwich, RI 02818
401.749.3115

[email protected]

Follow Us

East Greenwich News is committed to building an informed community through thoughtful, relevant and objective reporting about the people, places and events in East Greenwich, Rhode Island. We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and a free news source, funded by the community. Donations help us keep bringing you the local news you’ve been counting on.

DONATE TODAY

Proud member of

© East Greenwich News. All rights reserved.

Special thanks to these sponsors!

ALL DONORS & SPONSORS