Town 6%+ Affordable Housing Toward 10% Goal

Above: Brookside Terrace on South County Trail has added a total of 98 affordable units to the town total.

Affordable Housing Commission gives yearly update to Town Council

Members from the Affordable Housing Commission presented their 2023 report to the Town Council and spoke about their goals for 2024 at a meeting May 29. As of December 2023, 5.55 percent of the housing in East Greenwich was classified as affordable (with 49 more units added since), which puts the municipality at more than 6 percent toward the state-mandated goal of 10 percent for all communities.

Susan Aitcheson, advisor to the commission and a former member, talked about the raft of housing legislation passed by the General Assembly in 2023, most of it focusing on zoning. The state Housing Office was also expanded by 24 employees and the state allocated an additional $101.5 million for housing.

Aitcheson recommended that East Greenwich look at housing-related infrastructure, such as the sewers. The town’s wastewater system is on Greenwich Cove, which makes expansion difficult, especially since sea level rise is already a potential challenge. She also highlighted the state’s shortage of planners, which she said was due to University of Rhode Island’s termination of its planning program. As a result, the turnover of planners is faster and they have less experience. State funds could be directed towards the recruitment and training of planners, encouraging them to stay in Rhode Island, as part of new housing initiatives.

Aitchison said the General Assembly this session was working to pass a law making it easier to build what are called Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs). The legislation would allow homeowners with 20,000 square feet of land (just under a half-acre) to have a second dwelling unit on their property that could be used for both family and non-family members. Right now, each city and town manages ADUs differently, typically with tighter restrictions.

She said both the Rhode Island League of Cities and Towns and the American Association of Retired Persons have supported the ADU legislation, which has been passed by the House but not yet taken up by the Senate.

Aitcheson also urged the town to consider including underutilized sites for potential high-density housing development in the town’s next Comprehensive Plan, which is to be updated over the next couple of years. Specifically, she mentioned the former Stanley Bostitch factory site on South County Trail or Frenchtown Road west of Post Road, as examples of the types of land that could be renovated. These locations are already close to infrastructure, offering convenience for residential buildings.

“Communities that really want to do something have to get control of the land,” Aitcheson said.

As far as the current legislative session, Aitcheson said the big two pieces are the ADUs and another potential $100 million bond.

Donna Dufault, chair of the commission, and member Peter Rodgers were also in attendance.