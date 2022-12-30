 Top Stories of 2022

Here at EG News, we classify the top stories of the year as those that got the most clicks – acknowledging they might not all be the most important stories of the year (we cover those HERE). Sadly, most of the stories listed here involve dead or missing individuals, with only one story that could be considered “good news.”

Here are the stories that got the most clicks of 2022, in ascending order:

David Craig, 33, went missing Dec. 13 and was found two days later in an area he had frequently visited. 4,682 clicks as of Dec. 22.

The death of a young person is never easy but this one, caused by a reckless driver early on Jan. 1, was particularly difficult. Olivia’s father died a few years earlier and according to family members, a cloud that had shadowed them since that time had finally lifted a bit and Olivia, especially, had been excited about the future. 4,777

Artemis Segura was charged with driving to endanger, death resulting, and leaving the scene of an accident, death resulting. Because he was out on parole, he has remained behind bars since he was captured Jan. 1. 5,615

Charlotte Lester was reported missing May 16. Sadly, she remains missing today. 5,885

Matthew, like Olivia, died in a car accident caused by someone who has since been charged with several felonies. The death of yet another high school student – this time from West Warwick – was a tragedy for his family, friends and community as well as the wider hockey community since Matthew was devoted to the sport. 5,905

Every police log does well in terms of the number of clicks it receives but some, like this one, do really well. Hard to say why exactly in this particular case since suspended licenses are far from exciting. 5,973

Because it featured Joni Mitchell, this story reached a far wider audience than our usual stories, resulting in the higher number of clicks. It was the kind of story EG News does not do very often – a story reported by numerous national outlets. Yet we did report it because we were there and it was indeed a special event. 8,353

By far the most heart-wrenching story of the year was the death of Olivia Passaretti on New Year’s Day after a car – with a driver who has since been charged with of driving recklessly among other charges – crashed into Olivia’s car on Route 95. It was a gut punch to the Passaretti-Molloy family and the wider community. The accused driver remains held without bail as the case wends through the justice system. 9,215

This was a difficult story to report because of the sensitive nature of the situation – two male volleyball coaches who behaved inappropriately with female athletes over a period of years. No charges were filed against the individuals but they were banned from coaching. The school district changed its athletics policies following the incident, in particular tightening the ways coaches are allowed to communicate with players. 10,479

1. Residents Say Customer Parking Ruining Neighborhood

The most-clicked-on story of the year was somewhat unlikely: the story of a changed business use for a gift shop (Sweet Twist) turned into a popular new restaurant (Providence Oyster Bar) that caused parking woes for the surrounding area. 14,768