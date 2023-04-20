Top EG Student Musicians Perform at All State Concerts

Congratulations to the music students of East Greenwich public schools who were chosen for the annual All State concerts, which took place in March. The All States are hosted by the R.I. Music Education Association (RIMEA). To be named to the All State band, orchestra or chorus, students must audition on a nerves-filled Saturday in the fall. Then, before the statewide concerts, students meet for a couple of serious rehearsals. The result? Lots of beautiful music.

EGHS

Roz Bassen-Alexander, Saxophone (JAB)

Alex Cambre, Tuba (JAB)

William Carroll, Trombone (SAB)

Alicia Chen, Violin (SAO)

Melody Chen, Clarinet, (SAB)

Ava Durfey, Flute (SAB)

*Ryan Finkelstein, Clarinet (JAB) (*first in state)

*Ella Kauffman, Trombone (JAB) (*first in state)

*Ella Kauffman, Trombone (JAJE) (*first in state)

Carolina Kiang, Violin (JAO)

Stephen Larson, Trumpet (SAB)

Aristo Liu, Violin (JAO)

James Marcaccio, Trumpet (JAB)

William Penhall, Trumpet (SAB)

Gillian Prisco, Flute (JAB)

Sunny Wang, Flute (SAB)

Cole Middle School

Kendall Cafferty, Soprano (JAMC)

Kevin Chen, Violin (JAO)

Colin Foley, Trumpet (JAB)

Natalie Frolov, Flute (JAB)

Claudia Hollingsworth, Violin (JAO)

Allesandra Kiang, Violin (JAO)

Daniel Larson, Violin (JAO)

Christopher Marcaccio, Trumpet (JAB)

Keira Reynolds, Alto (JATC)

Kate Saakov, Trumpet (JAJE)

All-State Elementary Chorus

Lucy Berger

Kaelyn Guidici

Camden LaPlante

Melina Martin

Emily Poirier

KEY:

SAMC = Senior All-State Mixed Chorus

SATC = Senior All-State Treble Chorus

SAB = Senior All-State Band

SAO = Senior All-State Orchestra

SAJE = Senior All-State Jazz Ensemble

JAMC = Junior All-State Mixed Chorus

JATC = Junior All-State Treble Chorus*

JAB = Junior All-State Band

JAO = Junior All-State Orchestra

JAJE = Junior All-State Jazz Ensemble