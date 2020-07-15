To Do: Outdoor Concerts, Playgrounds, Comedy, Museum Tours

Above: Gary Hopp and the Good Vibe Tribe played at Academy Field July 9.

This summer isn’t the same as previous summers, but there are some nice things happening. After a successful first concert at Academy Field last week, the town has announced acts for the next four weeks, starting with John Connors and the Irish Express Thursday, July 16, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The rules in place last week will continue for the duration of the concert series.

Social distancing is required, with families sitting at least 6 feet from other groups and no dancing in the area in front of the band.

Face covers must be worn walking to and from the field. Once you are settled on the lawn, you can remove your mask. There will be limited access to the restroom so the town ask that you plan ahead – bring hand sanitizer with you. Pets need to be left at home. In the event of rain, the concert will be cancelled.

The playground at Academy Field is now open again, as are all the playgrounds in town but parents and caregivers need to take care when using local playgrounds.

“It’s truly beyond our ability to continue to disinfect the playgrounds,” said Town Manager Andrew Nota at the Town Council meeting Monday night. “We will tackle it on a regular basis and make sure they are clean” but those who use the facilities should bring hand sanitizer and, if they arrive at a playground and it is full, consider a different playground or activity, Nota said. People should wear face covers.

Here’s the schedule for the rest of the town concerts:

July 23 – Southbound (country and soft rock)

July 30 – Avenue A (swing, jazz and standards)

August 6 – Dan Lord & the Big Shots (blues and vintage rock-n-roll)

The Varnum Armory Museum is open for tours again, by appointment. Tours will be limited to groups of 10 or fewer and everyone – guides and visitors – are required to wear masks. In addition, social distancing is mandated.

From the museum’s Facebook page:

Museum tours will be configured to minimize the degree to which participants will come into contact with potential transmission points (door knobs, etc.). Between tours, the museum’s possible transmission points, bathrooms, and other areas will be thoroughly cleaned by museum personnel before another tour takes place. When booking your tour, we strongly encourage you to communicate any special circumstances or concerns to museum staff.

To book a tour,

Finally, the Greenwich Odeum announced its first live act since reopening – comedian Poppy Champlin and friends Saturday, July 25. According to the Odeum, Poppy shows are always original – no two are the same. A graduate from the University of Rhode Island with a BFA in Theatre, she went to the famed Chicago Second City Training Center and from there, Los Angeles. She has appeared on a Showtime special, Oprah, Joan Rivers, Comics Unleashed, A&E and two LOGO Comedy specials.

Meanwhile, the Odeum also has great summer movies on tap, including Jurassic Park Friday (7/17), Mamma Mia Saturday (7/18), and Back to the Future Sunday (7/19).

Find out more

