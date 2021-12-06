Throngs Turn Out as Santa Lights Tree

Santa said in his 40 years of coming to East Greenwich for the annual tree lighting he’d never seen such a large crowd. This reporter hasn’t been attending the tree lighting for that long but concurs. It made for a very festive evening on Main Street, starting with the parade that brought Santa in on his traditional EG sled: a fire engine. The parade is a relatively new addition to the festivities and anyone can march.

The parade was led by the Kickin Brass Band. Dancers from both Providence Ballet Jr. and Konnect Dance Company performed in front of Town Hall, followed by carols sung by the St. Cecilia and Canterbury choirs of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. Santa, of course, provided the icing on the cake.

Santa poses with newly christianed “elves.”

The Santa delivery system arrives at Town Hall. Photo by Tim Cure.

The crowd as Santa arrives.

Lit up.

Festive parade marchers.

Dancers perform before the tree lighting.

Time for Santa photos.

The St. Cecilia and Canterbury choirs perform before the tree lighting.

The scene on Main Street. Photo by Tim Cure.

