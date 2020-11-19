By Bob Houghtaling

This is a suggestion

Our situation demands

That today it’s important

To please wash your hands

A virulent danger

Has come to each door

Do this little thing

And it hurts us no more

This is a plea

A volunteer task

Under the current situation

Just put on your mask

Folks have been sickened

And distanced from friends

Do this little thing

Then the harm will soon end

This is a call­­­

For us all to start

Listening to doctors

By standing six feet apart

It will be hard

But it’s something we know

In doing this the virus will go

This is a vision

Of America’s best

Today a harsh challenge

Has put all to the test

But our work as citizens

Has now just begun

Do these three things

And the battle is won

While the vast majority of local residents adhere to the precepts espoused by this poem it never hurts to have a little reminder.

We as citizens play a huge role in helping to curtail the coronavirus. Yes, some of our daily liberties have been impacted, but the sacrifices made today ensure a better tomorrow. With the holidays upon us let’s make thoughtful decisions now, so that next year we can all gather like the “good old days.”

See you soon – Bob

Photo by Mufid Majnan.