By Bob Houghtaling
This is a suggestion
Our situation demands
That today it’s important
To please wash your hands
A virulent danger
Has come to each door
Do this little thing
And it hurts us no more
This is a plea
A volunteer task
Under the current situation
Just put on your mask
Folks have been sickened
And distanced from friends
Do this little thing
Then the harm will soon end
This is a call
For us all to start
Listening to doctors
By standing six feet apart
It will be hard
But it’s something we know
In doing this the virus will go
This is a vision
Of America’s best
Today a harsh challenge
Has put all to the test
But our work as citizens
Has now just begun
Do these three things
And the battle is won
While the vast majority of local residents adhere to the precepts espoused by this poem it never hurts to have a little reminder.
We as citizens play a huge role in helping to curtail the coronavirus. Yes, some of our daily liberties have been impacted, but the sacrifices made today ensure a better tomorrow. With the holidays upon us let’s make thoughtful decisions now, so that next year we can all gather like the “good old days.”
See you soon – Bob
Photo by Mufid Majnan.
