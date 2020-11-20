Three-fer: Field Hockey, Girls & Boys Soccer Teams in State Finals

by | Nov 19, 2020

Above: The EG Girls Soccer team after its win over North Smithfield Thursday night.

The abbreviated fall sports season is coming to a fast and furious end, with three EG teams in state championship contests this weekend (as well as Maddie Omicioli’s quest to repeat as Girls Singles state champion). The Field Hockey and Boys Soccer teams clinched their title berths Wednesday night. The Girls Soccer team earned its spot Thursday night.

You can read about the Field Hockey game HERE and the Boys Soccer game HERE.

The Girls Soccer team went up against North Smithfield and came away with a 1-0 win on a goal from Sydney Mendes with an assist by Abby Lewis. Seniors Tori Duke and Maya Barnes provided strong defense and goalie Rosa Caliri had six saves. They go into the state championship with a 6-1 record in division play, 8-3-1 overall.

They play East Providence Sunday at 3 p.m. at Johnston High School.

