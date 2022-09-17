This Week in Real Estate: Million Dollar Water Views

Above: 100 Rocky Hollow Road, EG

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 9/16/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 7 new listings, 5 sold properties, and 10 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

100 Rocky Hollow Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Full Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,485,000.

1254 South Road, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $689,900.

83 Friendship Street, Ranch, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $549,000.

7 Sleepy Hollow Road, Cape Cod, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $329,585.

*56 Lawndale Drive, Cottage/Ranch, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $574,900. Offer Accepted.

152 Crompton Avenue #1, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $649,000.

*45 Stonebridge Lane #30, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $599,900.

SOLDS

5341 Post Road, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $590,000.

6 Boxwood Drive, Split Level, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $525,000.

*139 Lucas Road, Colonial/Ranch, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $365,000.

*55 Ideal Court, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $361,500.

1540-1544 Frenchtown Road, Multi-Family, 7 Bed, 3 Bath, $640,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.