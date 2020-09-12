This Week in EG Real Estate: Vacant Land in the Mix

by | Sep 12, 2020

Above: 4400 Post Road, Unit #7, listed by Greg Dantas, RI Real Estate Services, offers panoramic views of Greenwich Bay.

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday, 9/11/20, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 13 new listings and 7 sold properties and over 15 open houses this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening from lowest price to highest price in each category:

NEW LISTINGS

130 Watch Hill, Vacant Land, $259,900.

1 James Street, Vacant Land, $275,000. 

*4261 Post Road, Colonial, 2 bed, 1 full bath, 1 half bath, $329,000. 

*4400 Post Road, Unit#7, Town House, 2 bed, 1 full bath, 2 half bath, $379,900. 

180 Howland Road, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $574,000. 

*56 Gilbert Stuart Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath, $589,900. 

140 Sanctuary Drive, Town House, 3 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $599,900.

*11 Roelker Drive, Colonial, 6 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $684,900. 

*0 Green Bush Road, Vacant Land, $749,900. 

741 Division Street, Vacant Land, $749,900. 

0 Lot 8 Sawmill Court, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $839,000. 

170 Westfield Drive, Colonial, 5 bed, 3 full bath, 3 half bath, $849,000. 

1 Clauson Court, Colonial, 5 bed, 4 full bath, 2 half bath, $1,100,000.

SOLDS

*750 Quaker Lane, Unit#B106, One Level, 1 bed, 1 full bath, $100,000. 

20 King Philip Trail, Ranch, 2 bed, 3 full bath, $268,000.

35 Mallard Way, Residential, $275,000. 

161 Pine Glen Drive, One Level, 2 bed, 3 full bath, $379,000. 

15 Camden Court, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath,1 half bath, $619,495. 

890 South Road, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath,1 half bath, $768,000. 

40 Oakbrook Court, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $770,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Click here

