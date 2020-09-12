This Week in EG Real Estate: Vacant Land in the Mix

Above: 4400 Post Road, Unit #7, listed by Greg Dantas, RI Real Estate Services, offers panoramic views of Greenwich Bay.
Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday, 9/11/20, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 13 new listings and 7 sold properties and over 15 open houses this weekend.
Here’s what’s happening from lowest price to highest price in each category:
NEW LISTINGS
130 Watch Hill, Vacant Land, $259,900.
1 James Street, Vacant Land, $275,000.
*4261 Post Road, Colonial, 2 bed, 1 full bath, 1 half bath, $329,000.
*4400 Post Road, Unit#7, Town House, 2 bed, 1 full bath, 2 half bath, $379,900.
180 Howland Road, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $574,000.
*56 Gilbert Stuart Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath, $589,900.
140 Sanctuary Drive, Town House, 3 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $599,900.
*11 Roelker Drive, Colonial, 6 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $684,900.
*0 Green Bush Road, Vacant Land, $749,900.
741 Division Street, Vacant Land, $749,900.
0 Lot 8 Sawmill Court, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $839,000.
170 Westfield Drive, Colonial, 5 bed, 3 full bath, 3 half bath, $849,000.
1 Clauson Court, Colonial, 5 bed, 4 full bath, 2 half bath, $1,100,000.
SOLDS
*750 Quaker Lane, Unit#B106, One Level, 1 bed, 1 full bath, $100,000.
20 King Philip Trail, Ranch, 2 bed, 3 full bath, $268,000.
35 Mallard Way, Residential, $275,000.
161 Pine Glen Drive, One Level, 2 bed, 3 full bath, $379,000.
15 Camden Court, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath,1 half bath, $619,495.
890 South Road, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath,1 half bath, $768,000.
40 Oakbrook Court, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $770,000.
OPEN HOUSES
