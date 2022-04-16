This Week in EG Real Estate: Two Structure Commercial Listing

Above: Commercial buildings included in 880-900 Main Street listing below

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 4/15/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 5 new listings, 6 sold properties, and 7 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

80 Howland Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $899,900.

140 Pine Glen Drive, Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $579,900.

134 Pequot Trail, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $419,900.

*4480 Post Road #7, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $550,000.

880-900 Main Street, Commercial, $750,000.

SOLDS

*99 Bond Street, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $615,000.

*284 Old Forge Road, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $504,000.

*75 Longfellow Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $445,000.

152 Crompton Avenue #17, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $525,000.

120 Peirce Street, Three Family, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, $540,000.

*4372 Post Road, Commercial, $750,000.

OPEN HOUSES

