This Week in EG Real Estate: Two Structure Commercial Listing

Above: Commercial buildings included in 880-900 Main Street listing below
Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 4/15/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 5 new listings, 6 sold properties, and 7 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:
NEW LISTINGS
80 Howland Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $899,900.
140 Pine Glen Drive, Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $579,900.
134 Pequot Trail, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $419,900.
*4480 Post Road #7, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $550,000.
880-900 Main Street, Commercial, $750,000.
SOLDS
*99 Bond Street, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $615,000.
*284 Old Forge Road, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $504,000.
*75 Longfellow Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $445,000.
152 Crompton Avenue #17, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $525,000.
120 Peirce Street, Three Family, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, $540,000.
*4372 Post Road, Commercial, $750,000.
OPEN HOUSES
Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.
