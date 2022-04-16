This Week in EG Real Estate: Two Structure Commercial Listing

by | Apr 15, 2022

Above: Commercial buildings included in 880-900 Main Street listing below

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 4/15/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 5 new listings, 6 sold properties, and 7 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend. 

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest: 

NEW LISTINGS
80 Howland Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $899,900. 
140 Pine Glen Drive, Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $579,900.
134 Pequot Trail, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $419,900.
*4480 Post Road #7, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $550,000. 
880-900 Main Street, Commercial, $750,000. 

SOLDS
*99 Bond Street, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $615,000. 
*284 Old Forge Road, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $504,000. 
*75 Longfellow Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $445,000. 
152 Crompton Avenue #17, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $525,000. 
120 Peirce Street, Three Family, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, $540,000. 
*4372 Post Road, Commercial, $750,000.

OPEN HOUSES
Click here

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? As a 501-c3, we depend on reader support. Become a sustaining (monthly) donor or make a one-time donation! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RELATED STORIES

Newsletter Sign Up

* indicates required

Archives

Latest Streaming

 