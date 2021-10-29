This Week in EG Real Estate: The Waterfront Estate of the Late Senator John Chafee

Above: The nearly 20 acre estate at 1128 Ives Road, home to the late US Senator, John Chafee

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 10/29/21, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 4 new listings, 5 sold properties and 8 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

*1128 Ives Road, Other, 6 Bed, 3 Bath, $5,950,000.

1000 Old Greenwich Drive, Contemporary/Other/Ranch, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $2,250,000.

*50 Hilltop Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $429,900.

620 Main Street #6, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $389,000.

SOLDS

55 Burns Way, Colonial, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $989,900.

1 Roundhill Court, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $879,900.

1495 Middle Road, Cape Cod/Contemporary, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $559,000.

66 Birchwood Way, Raised Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $459,000.

57 Travelers Court, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $670,000.



OPEN HOUSES

