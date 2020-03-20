This Week in EG Real Estate: The Beat Goes On

Above: 2 Howland Farm Road

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday, 3/20/20.  Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change.

Here’s what’s happening this week, from lowest price to highest price in each category:

NEW LISTINGS 

25 Water Street, Unit #101, One Level, 1 bed, 1 full  bath, $224,900. 

15 Castle Street, Unit #03, Town House, 3 bed, 1 bath, $304,000. 

*1270 B Ives Road, Residential, $385,000. 

950 Main Street, Up/Down, 5 bed, 2 full bath, $424,900. 

*42 Collins Avenue, Raised Ranch, 3 bed, 3 full bath, $439,900. 

*15 Division Street, Colonial, Historic , 4 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $489,000. 

20 Vine Street, Town House, 2 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $499,000. 

75 Sunset Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $539,900. 

30 Cavalier Drive, Contemporary, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $549,000. 

10 Sanctuary Drive, Unit #10, Town House, 3 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $549,777. 

5 Balsam Drive

5 Balsam Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $599,900. 

95 Jefferson Drive, Colonial, 5 bed, 4 full bath, 1 half bath, $639,000. 

2 Howland Farm Road, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $744,900. 

235 Kenyon Avenue, Colonial, Historic, 8 bed, 5 full bath, $750,000.

45 Laurel Wood Drive, Cape Cod, 4 bed, 4 full bath, 1 half bath, $773,000. 

235 Kenyon Avenue, Colonial, Historic, 8 bed, 5 full bath, $1,000,000 (with 4+ acres).

10 Whitetail Lane, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $1,025,800. 

20 LOT 1 Mallard Way, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $1,099,500. 

18 LOT 2 Mallard Way, Colonial, 5 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $1,284,000.

SOLDS

174 Marlborough Street, Town House, 2 bed, 1 full bath, $194,000. 

1001 Main Street, Unit #12, One Level, 1 bed, 1 full bath, $236,780. 

25 Water Street, Unit #201, One Level, 2 bed, 2 full bath, $250,000. 

*5390 Post Road, Unit #4, Town House, 2 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $258,000. 

16 Winchester Drive, Colonial, 3 bed, 2 bed, 1 full bath, $262,456. 

14 Primrose Drive, Cape Cod , 3 bed, 2 full bath, $335,000. 

15 Harwood Road, Cape Cod, 4 bed, 2 full bath, $340,000. 

*93 Wolverstone Road, Ranch, 3 bed, 1 full bath, 1 half bath, $365,000. 

*165 Spencer Woods Drive, One Level, 2 full bath, 2 half bath, $390,000. 

395 Shippee Road, Contemporary, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $410,000. 

1 Jodie Beth Drive, Cape Cod, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $429,000. 

68 Larch Road, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $562,000. 

45 Fry Brook Drive, One Level, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $640,000.

UPCOMING OPEN HOUSES

