This Week in EG Real Estate: The Beat Goes On

Above: 2 Howland Farm Road

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday, 3/20/20. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change.

Here’s what’s happening this week, from lowest price to highest price in each category:

NEW LISTINGS

25 Water Street, Unit #101, One Level, 1 bed, 1 full bath, $224,900.

15 Castle Street, Unit #03, Town House, 3 bed, 1 bath, $304,000.

*1270 B Ives Road, Residential, $385,000.

950 Main Street, Up/Down, 5 bed, 2 full bath, $424,900.

*42 Collins Avenue, Raised Ranch, 3 bed, 3 full bath, $439,900.

*15 Division Street, Colonial, Historic , 4 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $489,000.

20 Vine Street, Town House, 2 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $499,000.

75 Sunset Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $539,900.

30 Cavalier Drive, Contemporary, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $549,000.

10 Sanctuary Drive, Unit #10, Town House, 3 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $549,777.

5 Balsam Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $599,900.

95 Jefferson Drive, Colonial, 5 bed, 4 full bath, 1 half bath, $639,000.

2 Howland Farm Road, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $744,900.

235 Kenyon Avenue, Colonial, Historic, 8 bed, 5 full bath, $750,000.

45 Laurel Wood Drive, Cape Cod, 4 bed, 4 full bath, 1 half bath, $773,000.

235 Kenyon Avenue, Colonial, Historic, 8 bed, 5 full bath, $1,000,000 (with 4+ acres).

10 Whitetail Lane, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $1,025,800.

20 LOT 1 Mallard Way, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $1,099,500.

18 LOT 2 Mallard Way, Colonial, 5 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $1,284,000.

SOLDS

174 Marlborough Street, Town House, 2 bed, 1 full bath, $194,000.

1001 Main Street, Unit #12, One Level, 1 bed, 1 full bath, $236,780.

25 Water Street, Unit #201, One Level, 2 bed, 2 full bath, $250,000.

*5390 Post Road, Unit #4, Town House, 2 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $258,000.

16 Winchester Drive, Colonial, 3 bed, 2 bed, 1 full bath, $262,456.

14 Primrose Drive, Cape Cod , 3 bed, 2 full bath, $335,000.

15 Harwood Road, Cape Cod, 4 bed, 2 full bath, $340,000.

*93 Wolverstone Road, Ranch, 3 bed, 1 full bath, 1 half bath, $365,000.

*165 Spencer Woods Drive, One Level, 2 full bath, 2 half bath, $390,000.

395 Shippee Road, Contemporary, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $410,000.

1 Jodie Beth Drive, Cape Cod, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $429,000.

68 Larch Road, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $562,000.

45 Fry Brook Drive, One Level, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $640,000.

UPCOMING OPEN HOUSES

Click here for the full list.