This Week in EG Real Estate: Staircase Stunner

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday, 9/25/20, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 9 new listings and 7 sold properties and over 15 open houses this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening from lowest price to highest price in each category:

1 Coddington Court, Ranch, 2 bed, 1 full bath, $339,000.

*5570 Post Road, Unit#5, Town House, 2 bed, 2 full bath,1 half bath, $339,900.

*57 Valley Brook Drive, Colonial, Tudor, 4 bed, 2 full bath,1 half bath, $549,900.

2055 Middle Road, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath,$559,000.

69 Hyland Avenue, Colonial, 4 bed, 1 full bath, 1 half bath, $575,000.

60 Castle Street, Cape Cod, 3 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $699,000.

70 Tipping Rock Drive , Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $850,000.

90 Bailey Boulevard, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 2 half bath, $869,900.

190 Lynn Circle, Colonial, Contemporary, 5 bed, 5 full bath, $949,000.

SOLDS

9 C Eagle Run, Town House, 2 bed, 1 full bath, 2 half bath, $234,000.

57 Brookside Drive, Ranch, 2 bed, 1 full bath, $290,000.

147 Dalehill Drive, Colonial, 3 bed, 1 full bath, 1 half bath, $413,750.

27 Victory Street, Cape Cod, 4 bed, 3 full bath, $469,900.

91 Green Bush Road, Colonial, 3 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $480,000.

226 Varnum Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $515,000.

5 Hidden Lane , Colonial, 4 bed, 4 full bath, 1 half bath, $745,000.

OPEN HOUSES

