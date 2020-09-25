This Week in EG Real Estate: Staircase Stunner

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday, 9/25/20, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 9 new listings and 7 sold properties and over 15 open houses this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening from lowest price to highest price in each category:

1 Coddington Court, Ranch, 2 bed, 1 full bath, $339,000. 

*5570 Post Road, Unit#5, Town House, 2 bed, 2 full bath,1 half bath, $339,900. 

*57 Valley Brook Drive, Colonial, Tudor, 4 bed, 2 full bath,1 half bath, $549,900. 

2055 Middle Road, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath,$559,000. 

190 Lynn Circle

69 Hyland Avenue, Colonial, 4 bed, 1 full bath, 1 half bath, $575,000. 

60 Castle Street, Cape Cod, 3 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $699,000. 

70 Tipping Rock Drive , Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $850,000. 

90 Bailey Boulevard, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 2 half bath, $869,900. 

190 Lynn Circle, Colonial, Contemporary, 5 bed, 5 full bath, $949,000. 

SOLDS

9 C Eagle Run, Town House, 2 bed, 1 full bath, 2 half bath, $234,000. 

57 Brookside Drive, Ranch, 2 bed, 1 full bath, $290,000. 

147 Dalehill Drive, Colonial, 3 bed, 1 full bath, 1 half bath, $413,750. 

27 Victory Street, Cape Cod, 4 bed, 3 full bath, $469,900. 

91 Green Bush Road, Colonial, 3 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $480,000. 

226 Varnum Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $515,000. 

5 Hidden Lane , Colonial, 4 bed, 4 full bath, 1 half bath, $745,000.

OPEN HOUSES

