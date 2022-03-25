This Week in EG Real Estate: Spring Listings Bloom

Above: 1249 South Road, EG

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday midday, 3/25/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 9 new listings, 2 sold properties, and 4 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

60 Juniper Drive, Colonial, 5 Bed, 3 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $1,199,000.

1249 South Road, Colonial, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, $1,050,000.

460 Stone Ridge Drive, Cape Cod, Contemporary, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $925,000.

*57 Chace Street, Cape Cod, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $625,000.

1074 South Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $559,000.

164 Pequot Trail, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $499,900.

22 Lot 7 Sawmill Court, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $950,000. Offer Accepted!

70 Oak Dell Circle, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $675,000. Offer Accepted!

*752 750 B Quaker Lane #B108, One Level Condo, 1 Bed, 1 Bath, $155,000. Offer Accepted!

SOLDS

40 Sylvan Drive, Cape Cod, 5 Bed, 2 Bath, $459,900.

*45 Corey Avenue, Cape Cod, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $405,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Click here

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.