This Week in EG Real Estate: Spring House Hunting

by | Apr 23, 2021

Above: 170 Westfield Drive.

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 4/23/21, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 10 new listings,8 sold properties and 14 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend. 

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest: 

NEW LISTINGS

170 Westfield Drive, Colonial, 5 bed, 3 bath, 3 half bath, $1,199,000. 

228 Spring Street, Colonial, 5 bed, 2 bath, 2 half bath, $1,150,000. 

40 Oakbrook Court, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 bath, 1 half bath, $889,000. 

19 Chestnut Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $649,000. 

97 Second Street

97 2nd Street, Bungalow/Historic, 3 bed, 2 bath, $449,000. 

1404 South County Trail #210, High Rise, 2 bed, 2 bath, $429,900. 

10 Queen Street #5, One Level Condo, 2 bed, 2 bath, $359,900. 

101 Pine Glen Drive, One Level Condo, 2 bed, 2 bath, $349,900. 

37 Main Street #2, One Level Condo, 2 bed, 1 bath, 1 half bath, $279,000. 

*752 Quaker Lane #C312, Condo, 2 bed, 1 bath, $159,000. 

SOLDS

200 Shady Hill Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $689,000. 

*77 Heritage Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 bath, 2 half bath, $595,000. 

12 Bicknell Avenue, Cape Cod/Historic, 3 bed, 1 bath, 1 half bath, $412,000. 

*24 Baycliff Drive, Ranch, 2 bed, 2 bath, $351,000. 

46 Cora Street, Ranch, 3 bed, 1 bath, $312,500. 

22 Middleberry Lane, Townhouse, 2 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $258,591. 

37 Main Street #5, One Level Condo, 2 bed, 1 bath, $255,000. 

387 Main Street #5, Condo, 1 bed, 1 bath, $168,750. 

OPEN HOUSES

Click here

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.

 

