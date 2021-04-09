This Week in EG Real Estate: Spring Brings Sales

Above: 25 Deerfield Drive

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 4/9/21, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 5 new listings, 3 sold properties and 9 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

130 Fox Run, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $900,000.

16 Sawmill Court, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $889,900. Offer Accepted!

25 Deerfield Drive, Contemporary, 4 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $699,900.

17 Cononchet Trail, Ranch, 3 bed, 2 bath, $456,000. Offer Accepted!

431 First Avenue, Ranch, 3 bed, 2 bath, $309,900.

SOLDS

*135 Potowomut Road, Ranch, 3 bed, 1 bath, $325,000.

*4400 Post Road #2, Townhouse, 2 bed, 1 bath, 1 half bath, $385,000.

*11 Longfellow Drive, Cape Cod, 3 bed, 1 bath, $277,500.

OPEN HOUSES

