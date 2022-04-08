This Week in EG Real Estate: Something For Everyone

Above: 105 Pine Glen Dr. #105, EG

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 4/8/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 15 new listings, 4 sold properties, and 16 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

400 Hunters Crossing, Colonial/Contemporary, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $1,999,900.

155 Hunters Crossing, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $1,250,000.

80 Walnut Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $889,900.

105 Crystal Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $799,000.

65 Jefferson Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $699,000.

5341 Post Road, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $679,900.

89 Edward Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $525,000.

1765 Division Road, Ranch, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $499,900.

*15 Nipsah Road, Ranch, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $475,000.

*24 Elisha Street, Ranch, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $314,900.

199 South Pierce Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $435,000. Offer Accepted!

*49 Stonebridge Lane #29, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $579,900.

*4400 Post Road #1, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $489,900.

105 Pine Glen Drive #105, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $349,900.

425 Main Street #3, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $338,500.

SOLDS

*87 Charlotte Drive, Cape Cod, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $950,000.

105 Sheep Farm Drive, Cape Cod, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $810,000.

70 Oak Dell Circle, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $750,000.

54 Pequot Trail, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $370,000.

OPEN HOUSES

