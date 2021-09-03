This Week in EG Real Estate: So Many Solds

Above: 1 Roundhill Court, EG

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Thursday evening, 9/2/21, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 4 new listings, 13 sold properties, and 9 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

1 Roundhill Court, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $879,900.

135 South Road, Other/Raised Ranch, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $799,900.

66 Birchwood Way, Raised Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $499,000.

93 Wildwood Trail, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $369,000.

SOLDS

10 Miss Fry Drive, Colonial, 5 Bed, 4 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $1,600,000.

30 Westfield Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $1,100,000.

15 Whitetail Lane, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,050,000.

20 Keyes Court, Colonial, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $985,000.

235 Adirondack Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $735,000.

50 Hamilton Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $638,500.

*201 Lakedell Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $487,500.

1785 Division Road, Ranch/Split Level, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, $475,000.

*190 Charlotte Drive, Colonial/Contemporary, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, $435,000.

*12 Sheryl Circle, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $360,000.

24 Lincoln Street, Cottage/Historic, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $349,000.

75 Greenwich Boulevard, Cottage, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $280,000.

79 Duke Street #12, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $230,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.