This Week in EG Real Estate: So Many Solds

Above: 1 Roundhill Court, EG
Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Thursday evening, 9/2/21, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 4 new listings, 13 sold properties, and 9 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:
NEW LISTINGS
1 Roundhill Court, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $879,900.
135 South Road, Other/Raised Ranch, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $799,900.
66 Birchwood Way, Raised Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $499,000.
93 Wildwood Trail, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $369,000.
SOLDS
10 Miss Fry Drive, Colonial, 5 Bed, 4 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $1,600,000.
30 Westfield Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $1,100,000.
15 Whitetail Lane, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,050,000.
20 Keyes Court, Colonial, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $985,000.
235 Adirondack Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $735,000.
50 Hamilton Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $638,500.
*201 Lakedell Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $487,500.
1785 Division Road, Ranch/Split Level, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, $475,000.
*190 Charlotte Drive, Colonial/Contemporary, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, $435,000.
*12 Sheryl Circle, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $360,000.
24 Lincoln Street, Cottage/Historic, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $349,000.
75 Greenwich Boulevard, Cottage, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $280,000.
79 Duke Street #12, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $230,000.
OPEN HOUSES
Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.
