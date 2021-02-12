This Week in EG Real Estate: Snowy House Hunting

Above: 210 Shady Hill Drive.

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 2/12/21, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 9 new listings, 3 sold properties and 13 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

210 Shady Hill Drive, Colonial/Contemporary, 3 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $899,900.

5 Twin Pond Road, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $650,000.

27 Sycamore Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $629,900. Offer Accepted!

31 Liberty Street, Cape Cod, 4 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $599,900. Offer Accepted!

*77 Heritage Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 bath, 2 half bath, $585,900. Offer Accepted!

*20 Highpoint Drive, Cape Cod/Colonial, 3 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $474,900.

432 First Avenue, Cape Cod, 3 bed, 2 bath, $359,900.

46 Cora Street , Ranch, 3 bed, 1 bath, $329,900.

*4400 Post Road #4, Townhouse, 2 bed, 1 bath, 2 half bath, $349,900.

SOLDS

115 Granite Drive, Colonial/Contemporary, 4 bed, 4 bath, 1 half bath, $995,000.

25 Bunker Hill Lane, Colonial, 5 bed, 3 bath, 1 half bath, $628,000.

*111 Spencer Woods Drive #111, One Level Condo, 3 bed, 3 bath, $365,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo (mike@401sold.com) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.