This Week in EG Real Estate: Several Townhouses For Sale

Above: 4400 Post Road, #2, listed by Greg Dantas of Rhode Island Real Estate Services.

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday, 11/13/20, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 11 new listings, 6 sold properties and over 20 open houses this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening from lowest price to highest price in each category:

NEW LISTINGS

*0 Liberty Street, Vacant Land, $134,900.

15 Castle Street, Unit #7, Town House, 2 bed, 1 full bath, $292,184.

15 Castle Street, Unit #8, Town House, 2 bed,1 full bath,1 half bath, $298,332.

*100 Penguin Avenue, Cape Cod, 4 bed,1 full bath,$329,900.

*91 Bond Street, Ranch, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $334,900.

*4400 Post Road, Unit #2, Town House, 2 bed,1 full bath,1 half bath, $399,900.

33 Dalehill Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath,1 half bath, $625,000.

0 Castle Street, Unit #4, Town House, 3 bed, 2 full bath,$679,000.

555 Tillinghast Road, Colonial, 5 bed, 3 full bath,1 half bath, $749,900.

12 Pearl Street, Up/Down, 7 bed, 3 full bath,1 half bath, $799,900.

12 Sawmill Court, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath,1 half bath, $849,000.

SOLDS

40 Tucker Street, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, $399,900.

*296 Old Forge Road, Colonial, 3 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $418,000.

*100 Saddlebrook Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $430,000.

15 Castle Street, Unit #3, Town House, 2 bed, 2 full bath, $490,000.

38 Peirce Street, Cape Cod, Historic, 3 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $510,000.

152 Crompton Avenue, Unit #10, Town House, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $511,900.

*57 Valley Brook Drive, Colonial, Tudor, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $549,000.

2055 Middle Road, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath, $557,000.

120 McPartland Way, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 2 half bath, $915,000.

OPEN HOUSES

