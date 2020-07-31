This Week in EG Real Estate: Properties Selling Over Asking Price

Above: 524 Tillinghast Road.
By Mary Louise Formisano
Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday, 7/31/20, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change.
Here’s what’s happening from lowest price to highest price in each category:
NEW LISTINGS
*40 A Eagle Run, One Level, 2 bed, 2 full bath, $249,977.
10 Narrow Lane, Ranch, 2 bed, 1 full bath, $339,000.
*95 Herbert Street, Cottage, 1 bed, 1 full bath, 1 half bath, $374,900.
75 Oak Dell Circle, Raised Ranch, 3 bed, 3 full bath, $379,900.
139 Marlborough Street, Apartment, 5 bed, 3 full bath, $379,900.
31 Woodland Road, Cape Cod, 4 bed, 2 full bath, $379,900.
15 Lafayette Drive, Raised Ranch, 3 bed, 1 full bath, 1 half bath, $449,000.
180 Adirondack Drive, Contemporary, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 2 half bath, $639,900.
910 South Road, Colonial, Contemporary, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $685,000.
8 Brookfield Court, Colonial, 5 bed, 3 full bath, 2 half bath, $769,000.
202 1st Avenue, Colonial, 5 bed, 4 full bath, $775,000.
524 Tillinghast Road, Ranch, 4 bed, 4 full bath, 2 half bath, $1,950,000.
SOLDS
*17 Herbert Street, Colonial, Cottage, 1 bed, 1 full bath, $179,900.
342 Cedar Avenue, Colonial, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $401,000.
*42 Collins Avenue, Raised Ranch, 3 bed, 3 full bath, $410,000.
200 Grand View Road, Split Level, 5 bed, 3 full bath, $500,000.
75 Huguenot Drive, Contemporary, Ranch, 3 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $514,000.
130 Tamarack Drive, Ranch, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $525,000.
95 Jefferson Drive, Colonial, 5 bed, 4 full bath, 1 half bath, $585,000.
*239 Cedar Street, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $755,000.
35 Watch Hill, Colonial, 4 bed, 4 full bath, 1 half bath, $808,000.
7 Ashbrook Run, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 4 full bath, $873,750.
OPEN HOUSES
