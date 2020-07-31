This Week in EG Real Estate: Properties Selling Over Asking Price

Above: 524 Tillinghast Road.

By Mary Louise Formisano

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday, 7/31/20, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change.

Here’s what’s happening from lowest price to highest price in each category:

NEW LISTINGS

*40 A Eagle Run, One Level, 2 bed, 2 full bath, $249,977.

10 Narrow Lane, Ranch, 2 bed, 1 full bath, $339,000.

*95 Herbert Street, Cottage, 1 bed, 1 full bath, 1 half bath, $374,900.

75 Oak Dell Circle, Raised Ranch, 3 bed, 3 full bath, $379,900.

139 Marlborough Street, Apartment, 5 bed, 3 full bath, $379,900.

31 Woodland Road, Cape Cod, 4 bed, 2 full bath, $379,900.

15 Lafayette Drive, Raised Ranch, 3 bed, 1 full bath, 1 half bath, $449,000.

180 Adirondack Drive, Contemporary, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 2 half bath, $639,900.

910 South Road, Colonial, Contemporary, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $685,000.

8 Brookfield Court, Colonial, 5 bed, 3 full bath, 2 half bath, $769,000.

202 1st Avenue, Colonial, 5 bed, 4 full bath, $775,000.

524 Tillinghast Road, Ranch, 4 bed, 4 full bath, 2 half bath, $1,950,000.

SOLDS

*17 Herbert Street, Colonial, Cottage, 1 bed, 1 full bath, $179,900.

342 Cedar Avenue, Colonial, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $401,000.

*42 Collins Avenue, Raised Ranch, 3 bed, 3 full bath, $410,000.

200 Grand View Road, Split Level, 5 bed, 3 full bath, $500,000.

75 Huguenot Drive, Contemporary, Ranch, 3 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $514,000.

130 Tamarack Drive, Ranch, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $525,000.

95 Jefferson Drive, Colonial, 5 bed, 4 full bath, 1 half bath, $585,000.

*239 Cedar Street, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $755,000.

35 Watch Hill, Colonial, 4 bed, 4 full bath, 1 half bath, $808,000.

7 Ashbrook Run, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 4 full bath, $873,750.

