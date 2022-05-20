This Week in EG Real Estate: Outdoor Spaces Shine

Above: 51 Allen Drive, EG

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 5/20/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 13 new listings, 4 sold properties, and 12 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

15 Downing Street, Colonial, 5 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,070,000.

*77 Dagnillo Drive, Colonial/Contemporary, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Half Bath,$949,900.

264 Kent Drive, Ranch, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $825,000.

138 Pine Glen Drive #138, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, $725,000.

*91 Green Bush Road , Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $699,900.

860 Carrs Pond Road, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $580,000.

51 Allen Drive, Cape Cod, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $579,900.

40 South Pierce Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $525,000.

*84 Rosedale Drive, Cape Cod, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $525,000.

5 Pettine Street, Cape Cod, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $489,000.

*0 Ives Road, Residential Land, $425,000.

*211 Lakedell Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $379,900. Offer Accepted

*750 Quaker Lane #B105, One Level Condo, 1 Bed, 1Bath, $149,900.

SOLDS

*57 Chace Street, Cape Cod, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $650,000.

37 Pequot Trail, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $462,000.

1404 South County Trail #221, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $419,900.

864 Tillinghast Road, Agriculture/Farm/Multi Family, $2,000,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Click here

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.