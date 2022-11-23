This Week in EG Real Estate: Open Houses Open On Holiday Weekend

Above: 250 Stone Ridge Drive

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Wednesday morning, 11/23/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 2 new listings, 5 sold properties, and 8 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

250 Stone Ridge Drive, Ranch, 5 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $819,900.

430 Shippee Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $694,900.

SOLDS

5 Tipping Rock Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $910,000.

17 Kenson Drive, Cape Cod, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $507,000.

41 Woodland Road, Cape Cod, 4 Bed, 1 Bath, $425,000.

54 Travelers Court #29, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $730,000.

910 Quaker Lane, Commercial, $775,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Click here

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.