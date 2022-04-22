This Week in EG Real Estate: Million+ Listing on Spencer Ave.

Above: 291 Spencer Avenue.

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 4/22/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 6 new listings, 2 sold properties, and 4 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

*291 Spencer Avenue, Colonial, 5 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,295,000.

*35 Austin Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $365,000.

*5390 Post Road #3, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $490,000.

*4400 Post Road #1, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $489,900.

1404 South County Trail #102, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $460,000.

98-102 Main Street, Mixed Use, Commercial/Residential, $998,000.

SOLDS

61 Travelers Court #24, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $665,000.

*5570 Post Road #2, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $525,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Click here

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.