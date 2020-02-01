This Week in EG Real Estate: Market Picks Up

Above: 40 Bailey Boulevard.

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday, 1/31/20, 4 p.m. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change.

Here’s what’s happening this week, from lowest price to highest price in each category:

NEW LISTINGS

(click in blue-highlighted address for details)

*4162 Post Road, Unit #4, One Level, 2 bed, 2 full bath,1 half bath, $160,000.

47 King Street, Unit #3, Town House, 2 bed, 2 full bath, $325,000.

*93 Wolverstone Road, Ranch, 3 bed, 1 full bath,1 half bath, $369,900.

15 Valley Road, Up/Down, 5 bed, 3 full bath, $419,000.

148 Pine Glen Drive, One Level, 2 bed, 2 full bath, $469,000.

1860 Frenchtown Road, Ranch, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $479,900.

240 Sanctuary Drive, Unit #41, Town House, 3 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $529,900.

140 Howland Road, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $534,900.

68 Larch Road, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $549,000.

*154 Charlotte Drive, Cottage, 6 bed, 3 full bath, $699,000.

01 Lot 6 Sawmill Court, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $749,000.

0 Lot 8 Sawmill Court, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $799,000.

40 Bailey Boulevard, Colonial , 4 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $835,000.

SOLDS

*51 Highpoint Drive, Raised Ranch, 3 bed, 1 full bath, 1 half bath, $315,000.

11 Union Street, Town House, 3 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $527,000.

UPCOMING OPEN HOUSES

