This Week in EG Real Estate: Many Are Move-In Ready

Above: 7 Laurel Hill Road.

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 3/26/21, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 11 new listings, 4 sold properties and 13 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

38 Miss Fry Drive, Cape Cod/Colonial/Contemporary, 5 bed, 5 bath, 2 half bath, $1,295,000.

50 Spring Street, Historic, 4 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $1,199,000. Offer Accepted!

140 Bailey Boulevard, Colonial, 4 bed, 4 bath, 1 half bath, $1,150,000.

1 Russell Way, Colonial/Other, 4 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $750,000.

7 Laurel Hill Road, Cape Cod, 4 bed, 3 bath, 1 half bath, $695,000.

47 Ledge Road, Ranch, 2 bed, 1 bath, $529,900.

*90 Longfellow Drive, Split Level, 3 bed, 2 bath, $382,500. Offer Accepted!

*85 Weeden Drive, Split Level, 3 bed, 1 bath, 1 half bath, $329,900.

*24 Baycliff Drive, Ranch, 2 bed, 2 bath, $299,900.

240 Sanctuary Drive #41, Townhouse, 3 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $549,000.

104 Duke Street, 4 Family, 8 bed, 6 bath, 2 half bath, $399,900.

SOLDS

100 Peirce Street, Colonial/Historic, 4 bed, 3 bath, $450,000.

45 Moosehorn Road, Colonial, 3 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $445,000.

115 Sleepy Hollow Road, Raised Ranch, 4 bed, 2 bath, $380,000.

*12 Sheryl Circle, Ranch, 3 bed, 1 bath, $195,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Click here

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.