This Week in EG Real Estate: Main St. Office Building Sells for $1.7M

Above: 40 Woodbridge Drive.

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 1/22/21, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 9 new listings, 8 sold properties and 14 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

40 Woodbridge Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 4 bath, 1 half bath, $819,000.

55 Brisas Circle, Ranch, 4 bed, 3 bath, 1 half bath, $590,000.

*164 Governors Drive, Cape Cod, 4 bed, 3 bath, $499,900.

*766 Love Lane, Ranch, 3 bed, 1 bath, 2 half bath, $380,000.

38 Lion Street, Colonial, 1 bed, 1 bath, 1 half bath, $329,900.

*37 Eagle Run #B, Townhouse, 2 bed, 1 bath, 1 half bath, $269,900.

*750 Quaker Lane Lane #B311, One Level Condo, 2 bed, 2 bath, $169,900.

*750 Quaker Lane #B314, One Level Condo, 2 bed, 1 bath, $139,900.

40 Rock Way, Vacant Lot, $199,900.

SOLDS

40 Lenihan Lane, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 bath, 1 half bath, $900,000.

40 Tamarack Drive, Colonial, 5 bed, 3 bath, 1 half bath, $667,500.

1365 High Hawk Road, Split Level, 4 bed, 3 bath, $591,000.

120 South Road, Ranch, 3 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $587,000.

67 Nichols Lane, Ranch, 3 bed, 1 bath, 1 half bath, $383,000.

*50 Austin Road, Other, 2 bed, 1 bath, 1 half bath, $359,000.

*180 Ives Road, Ranch, 3 bed, 2 bath, $355,000.

16-22 Main Street, Office Building, $1,775,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo (mike@401sold.com) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.