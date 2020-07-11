This Week in EG Real Estate: Lots of Open Houses

Above: 100 Westfield Drive, East Greenwich.

By Mary Louise Formisano

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday, 7/10/20 and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change.

There are 13 new listings, 3 sold properties and lots of open houses.

Here’s what’s happening from lowest price to highest price in each category:

NEW LISTINGS

*9 C Eagle Run, Town House, 2 bed, 1 full bath, 2 half bath, $242,900.

20 King Philip Trail, Ranch, 2 bed, 3 full bath, $299,000.

60 Glen Drive, Raised Ranch , 3 bed, 2 full bath,$445,000.

73 Cindy Ann Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath,1 half bath, $569,900.

*77 Heritage Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 2 half bath, $579,000.

245 Shippeetown Road, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath,1 half bath, $599,900.

2240 Division Road, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath,1 half bath, $600,000.

13 Camden Court, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $639,900.

126 Peirce Street, Colonial, 6 bed, 3 full bath,1 half bath, $699,000.

2 Sally Ann Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath,1 half bath, $699,900.

10 Hoyer Court, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath,1 half bath, $925,000.

105 Tipping Rock Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath,1 half bath, $974,900.

100 Westfield Drive, Colonial, 6 bed, 8 full bath, 2 half bath, $1,325,000.

SOLDS

59 Lafayette Drive, Split Level, Tri-Level, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $415,000.

5 Balsam Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $590,000.

*136 Dagnillo Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath, $675,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Click here