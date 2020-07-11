This Week in EG Real Estate: Lots of Open Houses

Above: 100 Westfield Drive, East Greenwich.
By Mary Louise Formisano
Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday, 7/10/20 and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change.
There are 13 new listings, 3 sold properties and lots of open houses.
Here’s what’s happening from lowest price to highest price in each category:
NEW LISTINGS
*9 C Eagle Run, Town House, 2 bed, 1 full bath, 2 half bath, $242,900.
20 King Philip Trail, Ranch, 2 bed, 3 full bath, $299,000.
60 Glen Drive, Raised Ranch , 3 bed, 2 full bath,$445,000.
73 Cindy Ann Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath,1 half bath, $569,900.
*77 Heritage Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 2 half bath, $579,000.
245 Shippeetown Road, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath,1 half bath, $599,900.
2240 Division Road, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath,1 half bath, $600,000.
13 Camden Court, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $639,900.
126 Peirce Street, Colonial, 6 bed, 3 full bath,1 half bath, $699,000.
2 Sally Ann Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath,1 half bath, $699,900.
10 Hoyer Court, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath,1 half bath, $925,000.
105 Tipping Rock Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath,1 half bath, $974,900.
100 Westfield Drive, Colonial, 6 bed, 8 full bath, 2 half bath, $1,325,000.
SOLDS
59 Lafayette Drive, Split Level, Tri-Level, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $415,000.
5 Balsam Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $590,000.
*136 Dagnillo Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath, $675,000.
OPEN HOUSES