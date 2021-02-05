This Week in EG Real Estate: Lots of New Listings

Above: 228 Spring Street.

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 2/5/21, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 15 new listings, 6 sold properties and 11 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

45 Pheasant Drive, Colonial/Contemporary, 4 bed, 4 bath, 1 half bath, $1,500,000.

228 Spring Street, Colonial, 5 bed, 2 bath, 2 half bath, $1,200,000.

23 Oakwood Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $689,900.

15 Jefferson Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 bath, 2 half bath, $669,000. Offer Accepted!

27 Sycamore Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $629,900.

31 Liberty Street, Cape Cod, 4 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $599,900.

201 South Pierce Road, Contemporary/Split Level, 4 bed, 4 bath, $595,000. Offer Accepted!

55 Brisas Circle, Ranch, 4 bed, 3 bath, 1 half bath, $590,000.

*77 Heritage Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 bath, 2 half bath, $585,900.

595 Division Street, Cape Cod, 4 bed, 2 bath, $425,000.

46 Cora Street, Ranch, 3 bed, 1 bath, $329,900.

*135 Potowomut Road, Ranch, 3 bed, 1 bath, $299,000. Offer Accepted!

120 Pine Glen Drive, One Level Condo, 2 bed, 2 half bath, $375,000.

1001 Main Street #19, One Level Condo, 1 bed, 1 bath, $319,000.

25 Water Street #306, Condo, 2 bed, 1 bath, 1 half bath, $285,000.

SOLDS

75 Watch Hill Drive, Colonial, 5 bed, 3 bath, 1 half bath, $830,000.

30 Eldredge Avenue, Historic/Ranch, 3 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $650,000.

555 Tillinghast Road, Colonial, 5 bed, 3 bath, 1 half bath, $650,000.

25 Bunker Hill Lane, Colonial, 5 bed, 3 bath, 1 half bath, $628,000.

*8 B Eagle Run, Townhouse, 3 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $280,000.

*4160 Post Road #28, Townhouse, 2 bed, 1 bath, $190,000.

OPEN HOUSES

