This Week in EG Real Estate: Long Vacant 104 Duke Sells

by | Jul 30, 2021

Above: 104 Duke Street (read more background HERE)

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 7/30, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 10 new listings, 3 sold properties and 13 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend. 

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest: 

NEW LISTINGS

5 Long Meadow Drive, Victorian, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $1,500,000.

536 Cedar Avenue, Cape Cod, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $749,000.

*59 Gilbert Stuart Drive, Colonial/Contemporary, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, $589,000.

86 Prospect Street, Cottage, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, $569,000.

505 Cedar Avenue, Tri-Level, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $539,000.

*11 Longfellow Drive , Cape Cod, 4 Bed, 1 Bath, $399,900.

*115 Lawndale Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $375,000.

24 Lincoln Street, Cottage/Historic, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $349,000.

1001 Main Street #14, One Level Condo, 1 Bed, 1 Bath, $335,000.

279-285 Main Street, Residential/Retail, $1,140,000.

SOLDS

*36 Netop Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $419,000.

*61 Alger Avenue, Cape Cod, 5 Bed, 2 Bath, $380,000. 

104 Duke Street, Multifamily, 8 Bed, 6 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $307,500.

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.

