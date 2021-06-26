This Week in EG Real Estate: James H. Eldredge Estate For Sale

Above: James H. Eldredge Estate, 28 Division St. (built 1773).

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of midday Friday, 6/25/21, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 9 new listings, 11 sold properties and 12 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend. 

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest: 

NEW LISTINGS

28 Division Street, Colonial, 5 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,200,000

170 Westfield Drive, Colonial, 5 Bed, 3 Bath, 3 Half Bath, $1,149,000

100 Canterbury Lane, Colonial, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, $849,900

110 Osprey Drive, Cape Cod, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $819,000

*36 Goodwin Street, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $750,000

184 Pequot Trail, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $429,900

105 Eugene Street, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $374,900

2721 South County Trail, Residential Land, $829,000

63 Cedar Avenue #10, Commercial, $299,000

SOLDS

115 Granite Drive, Contemporary/Other, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,152,500

3 Ashbrook Run, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $890,000 

145 Adirondack Drive, Colonial/Contemporary, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, $805,000

45 Lynn Circle Colonial, Contemporary/Other, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $717,500

*60 Hopkins Avenue, Ranch, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $505,000

20 Valley Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $299,000

150 South Road, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 3 Bath, $469,000

79 Duke Street #5, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $343,000 

37 Main Street #2, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $265,000

38 Greene Street #6A,Townhouse, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $189,982 

43 Duke Street, Multi Family, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $350,000

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.

