This Week in EG Real Estate: James H. Eldredge Estate For Sale

Above: James H. Eldredge Estate, 28 Division St. (built 1773).
Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of midday Friday, 6/25/21, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 9 new listings, 11 sold properties and 12 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:
NEW LISTINGS
28 Division Street, Colonial, 5 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,200,000
170 Westfield Drive, Colonial, 5 Bed, 3 Bath, 3 Half Bath, $1,149,000
100 Canterbury Lane, Colonial, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, $849,900
110 Osprey Drive, Cape Cod, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $819,000
*36 Goodwin Street, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $750,000
184 Pequot Trail, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $429,900
105 Eugene Street, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $374,900
2721 South County Trail, Residential Land, $829,000
63 Cedar Avenue #10, Commercial, $299,000
SOLDS
115 Granite Drive, Contemporary/Other, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,152,500
3 Ashbrook Run, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $890,000
145 Adirondack Drive, Colonial/Contemporary, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, $805,000
45 Lynn Circle Colonial, Contemporary/Other, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $717,500
*60 Hopkins Avenue, Ranch, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $505,000
20 Valley Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $299,000
150 South Road, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 3 Bath, $469,000
79 Duke Street #5, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $343,000
37 Main Street #2, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $265,000
38 Greene Street #6A,Townhouse, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $189,982
43 Duke Street, Multi Family, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $350,000
