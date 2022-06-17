This Week in EG Real Estate: 4 On, 3 Off

by | Jun 17, 2022

Above: 47 Bow Street, East Greenwich.

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of early Thursday morning, 6/16/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 4 new listings, 3 sold properties, and 12 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend. 

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest: 
NEW LISTINGS
*55 Charlotte Drive, Bungalow, 1 Bed, 2 Bath, $1,299,900.
47 Bow Street, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $999,900. 
8 Howland Farm Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $989,000. 
*35 Bay View Avenue, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $749,900. 

SOLDS
0 Lot 8 Sawmill Court, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $854,000. 
*42 Sheryl Circle, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $434,000.
*4400 Post Road #1, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $510,000. 

OPEN HOUSES
Click here

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.

