This Week in EG Real Estate: 4 On, 3 Off

Above: 47 Bow Street, East Greenwich.

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of early Thursday morning, 6/16/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 4 new listings, 3 sold properties, and 12 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

*55 Charlotte Drive, Bungalow, 1 Bed, 2 Bath, $1,299,900.

47 Bow Street, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $999,900.

8 Howland Farm Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $989,000.

*35 Bay View Avenue, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $749,900.

SOLDS

0 Lot 8 Sawmill Court, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $854,000.

*42 Sheryl Circle, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $434,000.

*4400 Post Road #1, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $510,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.