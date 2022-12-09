This Week in EG Real Estate: Increases in Listings & Solds

Above: 16 Harwood Drive

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday Evening, 12/9/22, and represents transactions since 11/23/22. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 10 new listings, 13 sold properties, and 13 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

16 Harwood Road, Colonial, 5 Bed, 4 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,200,000.

25 Ledge Road, Colonial/Historic, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $939,000.

78 Long Street, Cottage, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $850,000.

*140 Lakedell Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $699,900.

*96 John Wickes Avenue, Colonial, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $349,000. Offer Accepted.

165 Cooper Lane, Manufactured/Mobile, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $120,000. Offer Accepted.

*60 Oak Grove Street #4, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, $979,000.

*108 Stonebridge Lane #17, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $649,900.

*62 Deer Run Crossing #11, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $599,922.

105 Pine Glen Drive, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $499,900. Offer Accepted.

SOLDS

100 Rocky Hollow Road, Colonial/Historic, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,400,000.

290 Shady Hill Drive, Other, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, $779,000.

311 Middle Road, Ranch, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $725,000.

*64 Lawndale Drive, Cape Cod, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $640,000.

254 South Pierce Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $630,000.

*46 Gilbert Stuart Drive, Tudor, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $600,000.

64 Kent Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $542,500.

136 Maplewood Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $489,000.

*75 Collins Avenue, Cottage, 1 Bed, 1 Bath, $425,000.

*46 Landis Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $419,900.

152 Crompton Avenue #1, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $630,000.

*10 Deer Run Crossing #1, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $580,000.

620 Main Street #CU-3, Commercial Condo, $535,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.