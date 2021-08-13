This Week in EG Real Estate: Increase in Open Houses

Above: 740 South Road

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday midday, 8/13/21, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 5 new listings, 4 sold properties and 16 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

*76 Governors Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $789,000.

125 Lynn Circle, Contemporary, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $625,000.

740 South Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $419,000.

*12 Sheryl Circle, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $329,900.

*756 Quaker Lane #204A, High rise, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $139,900.

SOLDS

100 Canterbury Lane, Colonial, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, $878,000.

1300 Waterford Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $460,000.

190 Pine Glen Drive, One Level Condo, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $487,000.

103 Pine Glen Drive, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $400,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.