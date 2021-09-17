This Week in EG Real Estate: Increase in Inventory

Above: Rendering of future home at 0 lot 10 Tipping Rock Drive
Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Thursday evening, 9/16/21, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 12 new listings, 10 sold properties and 9 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:
NEW LISTINGS
0 lot 10 Tipping Rock Drive, Colonial, 5 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,689,500.
170 Westfield Drive, Colonial, 5 Bed, 3 Bath, 3 Half Bath, $999,900.
45 Arrowhead Trail, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $659,000.
39 Ledge Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $645,000.
*433 Division Street, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $639,900.
240 Chestnut Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $599,900.
8 Sunset Drive, Cape Cod, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $595,000.
2410 Division Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, $579,900.
5763 Post Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $574,900.
*59 Gilbert Stuart Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, $525,000.
82 Canonicus Trail, Split Level, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $449,900.
*756 Quaker Lane #A111, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $139,900.
SOLDS
536 Cedar Avenue, Cape Cod, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $785,000.
936 South Road, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $725,000.
584 Division Street, Cape Cod, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, $564,000.
21 Glen Drive, Raised Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $480,000.
17 Hutchins Court, Cape Cod/Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $461,400.
*11 Longfellow Drive, Cape Cod, 4 Bed, 1 Bath, $400,000.
*40 Duane Street, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $378,000.
47 Pequot Trail, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $350,000.
*317 Ives Road, Ranch, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $330,000.
2258 Division Road, Residential Land, $165,000.
OPEN HOUSES
Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.
