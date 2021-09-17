This Week in EG Real Estate: Increase in Inventory

Above: Rendering of future home at 0 lot 10 Tipping Rock Drive

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Thursday evening, 9/16/21, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 12 new listings, 10 sold properties and 9 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

0 lot 10 Tipping Rock Drive, Colonial, 5 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,689,500.

170 Westfield Drive, Colonial, 5 Bed, 3 Bath, 3 Half Bath, $999,900.

45 Arrowhead Trail, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $659,000.

39 Ledge Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $645,000.

*433 Division Street, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $639,900.

240 Chestnut Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $599,900.

8 Sunset Drive, Cape Cod, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $595,000.

2410 Division Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, $579,900.

5763 Post Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $574,900.

*59 Gilbert Stuart Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, $525,000.

82 Canonicus Trail, Split Level, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $449,900.

*756 Quaker Lane #A111, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $139,900.

SOLDS

536 Cedar Avenue, Cape Cod, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $785,000.

936 South Road, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $725,000.

584 Division Street, Cape Cod, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, $564,000.

21 Glen Drive, Raised Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $480,000.

17 Hutchins Court, Cape Cod/Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $461,400.

*11 Longfellow Drive, Cape Cod, 4 Bed, 1 Bath, $400,000.

*40 Duane Street, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $378,000.

47 Pequot Trail, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $350,000.

*317 Ives Road, Ranch, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $330,000.

2258 Division Road, Residential Land, $165,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.