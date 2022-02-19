This Week in EG Real Estate: Houses With Pools

Above: In addition to this raised ranch, the 135 South Road property has a pool and a garage for large vehicles.

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Saturday morning, 2/19/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 5 new listings, 5 sold properties, and 9 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

*380 Ives Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $789,900.

135 South Road, Raised Ranch, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $699,000.

250 Howland Road, Ranch, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $599,900.

1404 South County Trail #221, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $419,900.

120 Peirce Street, Multi Family, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, $524,900.

SOLDS

*129 Charlotte Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,381,800.

40 Ann Drive, Contemporary, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, $800,000.

55 Sunset Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $620,000.

16 Proctor Avenue, Raised Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $470,000.

1125 South Road, Residential Land, $238,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.