This Week in EG Real Estate: Holiday House Hunting

Above: 117 Charlotte Drive, Potowomut.

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Thursday, 7/2/20, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 12 new listings and 14 sold properties.

Here’s what’s happening from lowest price to highest price in each category:

NEW LISTINGS

1050 Main Street, Commercial, $119,900.

*23 Landis Drive, Ranch, 3 bed, 1 full bath, $290,000.

645 Cedar Avenue, Ranch, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $349,000.

*44 Goodwin Street, Colonial, 3 bed, 1 full bath, 1 half bath, $349,900.

1729 Frenchtown Road, Colonial, 2 bed, 2 full bath, $449,900.

3 Mystic Drive, Ranch, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $544,900.

255 Chestnut Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $579,000.

1180 High Hawk Road, Contemporary, 3 bed, 3 full bath, $599,900.

30 Tipping Rock Drive , Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $774,500.

202 1st Avenue, Colonial, Other, 5 bed, 4 full bath, $799,900.

2 Tipping Rock Drive, Colonial, Contemporary, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $997,900.

*117 Charlotte Drive, Colonial, 2 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $1,275,000.

SOLDS

25 WATER Street, Unit #208, Town House, 2 bed, 1 full bath, 1 half bath, $215,000.

79 Duke Street, Unit #14, Town House, 2 bed, 2 full bath, $240,000.

77 Long Street, Cape Cod, 2 bed, 1 full bath, $275,000.

152 Crompton Avenue, Unit#18, Other, 2 bed, 2 full bath, $400,000.

47 Great Road, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $545,000.

18 Camden Court, Ranch, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $605,000.

19 Middleberry Lane, Town House, 2 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $643,357.

16 Camden Court, Colonial, 3 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $652,000.

300 Tanglewood Drive, Contemporary, Ranch, 5 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $655,000.

10 Twin Pond Road, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $696,000.

45 Laurel Wood Drive, Cape Cod, 4 bed, 4 full bath, 1 half bath, $760,000.

20 Westfield Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 4 full bath, 2 half bath, $890,000.

62 Great Road, Colonial, Contemporary, Other, 4 bed, 4 full bath, 1 half bath, $925,000.

70 Pheasant Drive, Contemporary, 5 bed, 5 full bath, 1 half bath, $1,203,000.

OPEN HOUSES

