This Week in EG Real Estate: Holiday House Hunting

by | Oct 9, 2020

Above: 43 Cedar Street in Cowesett, listed by Pam Soule of Coldwell Banker Realty.

By Mary Louise Formisano

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday, 10/9/20, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 11 new listings and 6 sold properties and over 15 open houses this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening from lowest price to highest price in each category:

NEW LISTINGS

1 James Street, Vacant Land, $275,000. 

431 First Avenue, Ranch, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $295,000. 

435 Middle Road, Ranch, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $324,900. 

42 Union Street, Up/Down, 2 bed, 2 full bath, $349,900. 

60 Queen Street, Colonial, 5 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $379,900. 

1149 Frenchtown Road, Cape Cod, 3 bed,1 half bath, $444,000. 

43 Cedar Street in Cowesett, listed by Pam Soule of Coldwell Banker Realty.

*43 Cedar Street, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $549,900. 

33 Roelker Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $549,900. 

229 Cindyann Drive, Colonial , 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $559,900. 

150 Tamarack Drive, Colonial , 5 bed, 4 full bath, 1 half bath, $575,000. 

126 Peirce Street, Colonial, 6 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $680,000.

 

 

SOLDS

*10 Lamb Road, Ranch, 3 bed, 1 full bath, $304,900.

*14 Elizabeth Avenue, Ranch , 3  bed, 1 full bath, $305,000. 

*226 Ives Road, Contemporary, 3  bed, 2 full bath, $420,000. 

*176 Wunnegin Circle, Ranch, 3  bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $460,000. 

*303 Gilbert Stuart Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $515,000. 

30 Beech Crest Road Colonial, Contemporary, 4  bed, 3 full bath, 2 half bath, $875,000.

OPEN HOUSES

