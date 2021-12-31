This Week in EG Real Estate: Happy New Year!

Above: Waterfront views from 110 Rocky Hollow Road

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Thursday morning, 12/30/21, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 3 new listings, 3 sold properties and 2 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

195 Watch Hill Drive, Colonial, 5 Bed, 3 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $1,175,000.

110 Rocky Hollow Road, Other, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $1,000,000.

40 Ann Drive, Contemporary, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, $799,900.

SOLDS

60 Taggart Court, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,295,000.

55 Travelers Court, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $655,938.

53 Travelers Court, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $315,829.

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo (mike@401sold.com) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.