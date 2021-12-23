This Week in EG Real Estate: Happy Holidays!

Above: 1142 Tillinghast Road.

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Thursday Midday, 12/23/21, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 3 new listings, 5 sold properties and no open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

1142 Tillinghast Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,100,000.

63 Virginia Avenue, Split Level, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $400,000.

28 Valley Road, Ranch, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $294,900. Pending!

SOLDS

15 Beech Crest Road, Colonial/Historic, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $765,000.

2195 Division Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, $649,900.

4 Sleepy Hollow Road, Ranch, 4Bed, 2 Bath, $430,000.

12 Lincoln Street, Colonial, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $362,500.

*10 Lamb Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $360,000.

OPEN HOUSES

