This Week in EG Real Estate: Good Weather Weekend for House Hunting

by | Nov 6, 2020

Above: 120 South Road, listed by The Wright Connection of Re/Max Professionals.

Data is compiled via RIliving.com as of Friday, 11/6/20, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 7 new listings, 9 sold properties and over 19 open houses this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening from lowest price to highest price in each category:

120 South Road, listed by The Wright Connection of Re/Max Professionals.

NEW LISTINGS
*153 Potowomut Road, Cape Cod, 3 bed, 1 full bath, $299,900.
*5570 Post Road, Unit#5, Town House, 2 bed ,2 full bath, 1 half bath, $319,900.
38 Lion Street, Colonial, 1 bed, 1 full bath, 1 half bath, $329,900.
60 Queen Street, Colonial, 5 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $359,900.
*81 North Marlborough Street , Colonial, 3 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $549,900.
25 Franklin Road, Vacant Land, $595,000.
120 South Road, Ranch, 3 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath,$649,900.

SOLDS
*100 Saddlebrook Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $430,000.
*4480 Post Road, Unit#9, Town House, 2 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $435,000.
15 Castle Street, Unit#2, Town House, 2 bed, 2 full bath, $453,240.
300 Division Street, Cape Cod, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $465,000.
310 South Road, Contemporary, 3 bed, 1 full bath, 1 half bath, $482,500.
60 Shippee Road, Ranch, 2 bed, 2 full bath, $535,500.
11 Camden Court, Ranch, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $579,900.
34 Middleberry Lane, Town House, 2 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $610,000.
1846 Frenchtown Road, Colonial, 5 bed, 3 full bath, 2 half bath, $679,900.

OPEN HOUSES
