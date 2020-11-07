This Week in EG Real Estate: Good Weather Weekend for House Hunting

Above: 120 South Road, listed by The Wright Connection of Re/Max Professionals.

Data is compiled via RIliving.com as of Friday, 11/6/20, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 7 new listings, 9 sold properties and over 19 open houses this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening from lowest price to highest price in each category:

NEW LISTINGS

*153 Potowomut Road, Cape Cod, 3 bed, 1 full bath, $299,900.

*5570 Post Road, Unit#5, Town House, 2 bed ,2 full bath, 1 half bath, $319,900.

38 Lion Street, Colonial, 1 bed, 1 full bath, 1 half bath, $329,900.

60 Queen Street, Colonial, 5 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $359,900.

*81 North Marlborough Street , Colonial, 3 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $549,900.

25 Franklin Road, Vacant Land, $595,000.

120 South Road, Ranch, 3 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath,$649,900.

SOLDS

*100 Saddlebrook Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $430,000.

*4480 Post Road, Unit#9, Town House, 2 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $435,000.

15 Castle Street, Unit#2, Town House, 2 bed, 2 full bath, $453,240.

300 Division Street, Cape Cod, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $465,000.

310 South Road, Contemporary, 3 bed, 1 full bath, 1 half bath, $482,500.

60 Shippee Road, Ranch, 2 bed, 2 full bath, $535,500.

11 Camden Court, Ranch, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $579,900.

34 Middleberry Lane, Town House, 2 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $610,000.

1846 Frenchtown Road, Colonial, 5 bed, 3 full bath, 2 half bath, $679,900.

OPEN HOUSES

Click HERE.