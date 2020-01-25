This Week in EG Real Estate: Good Things in Smaller Packages

Above: 123 South Pierce Road.

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday, 1/24/20, 4 p.m. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change.

Here’s what’s happening this week, from lowest price to highest price in each category:

NEW LISTINGS

174 Marlborough Street, Town House, 2 bed, 1 full bath, $199,900.

123 South Pierce Road, Cape Cod, 4 bed, 2 full bath, $319,900.

*165 Spencer Woods, One Level, 2 bed, 2 full bath, $389,900.

622 Tillinghast Road, Split Level, 2 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $395,000.

70 Cardinal Lane, Colonial, 3 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $489,900.

SOLDS

*39 Eagle Run, Unit #D, One Level, 2 bed, 2 full bath, $190,000.

*2 Eagle Run, Unit #B, Town House, 2 bed, 1 full bath, 1 half bath, $230,000.

*0 Spencer Avenue, Residential, $270,000.

22 Laurel Lane, Cape Cod, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $297,500.

*56 Gilbert Stuart Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath, $545,000.

UPCOMING OPEN HOUSES

