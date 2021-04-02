This Week in EG Real Estate: Fourteen More Solds

Above: 110 Pheasant Drive
Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 4/2/21, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 6 new listings, 14 sold properties and 12 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:
NEW LISTINGS
5 Pheasant Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 4 bath, 1 half bath, $1,290,000.
110 Pheasant Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 bath, 2 half bath, $993,000.
210 Shady Hill Drive, Colonial/Contemporary, 3 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $775,000.
1442 Frenchtown Road, Ranch, 3 bed, 2 bath, $500,000.
55 Cora Street, Raised Ranch, 4 bed, 2 bath, $439,900.
*19 Weeden Drive, Cape Cod, 3 bed, 2 bath, $299,900.
SOLDS
1 Corr Way, Colonial, 5 bed, 4 bath, 1 half bath, $917,500.
100 Empress Drive, Ranch, 3 bed, 3 bath, 1 half bath, $784,900.
40 Woodbridge Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 4 bath, 1 half bath, $780,000.
16 Somerset Street, Historic, 4 bed, 4 bath, 1 half bath, $710,000.
55 Sycamore Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $705,000.
5 Twin Pond Road, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $672,000.
15 Jefferson Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 bath, 2 half bath, $670,000.
*99 Bond Street, Ranch, 3 bed, 2 bath, $519,900.
595 Division Street, Cape Cod, 4 bed, 2 bath, $425,000.
432 First Avenue, Cape Cod, 3 bed, 2 bath, $385,000.
16 Hutchins Court, Ranch, 3 bed, 2 bath, $360,000.
21 Reed Place, Ranch, 3 bed, 1 bath, $335,500.
*37 Eagle Run #B, Townhouse, 2 bed, 1 bath, 1 half bath, $259,000.
*4430 Post Road #E63, One Level Condo, 1 bed, 1 bath, $150,000 .
OPEN HOUSES
Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.
0 Comments