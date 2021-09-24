This Week in EG Real Estate: Falling Leaves and Drop in Inventory

Above: 120 Boulder Way

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Thursday midday, 9/23/21, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 6 new listings, 9 sold properties and 8 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

120 Boulder Way, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $840,000.

*6 Coveside Court, Contemporary, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $669,000.

*20 Nathaniel Green Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $599,900.

*33 Alger Avenue, Cape Cod/Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $460,000.

*62 Potowomut Road, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $429,900.

*752 Quaker Lane #206C, One Level Condo, 1 Bed, 1 Bath, $147,900.

SOLDS

5 Long Meadow Drive, Victorian, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $1,710,000. 110 Rocky Hollow Road, Other, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $1,000,000.

20 Oakbrook Court, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $930,000.

160 Pequot Trail, Contemporary, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $510,000.

133 Phillips Road, Cape Cod, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $449,000.

*115 Lawndale Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $364,000.

35 Clemente Drive, Cape Cod, 4 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $340,000.

*5804 Post Road #2, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $241,000.

*0 Ives Road, Residential Land, $161,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Click here

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.