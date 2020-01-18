This Week in EG Real Estate: Emphasis on ‘Estate’

by | Jan 17, 2020 | Real Estate

This Week in EG Real Estate: Emphasis on ‘Estate’

Above: 11 Green Hill Way, Warwick.

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday, 1/17/20, 4 p.m. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change.

Here’s what’s happening this week, from lowest price to highest price in each category:

NEW LISTINGS 

(click in blue-highlighted address for details)

25 David Court

337 Crompton Road, Cape Cod, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $289,000. 

25 David Court, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $679,000. 

25 Rock Way, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $889,900. 

*11 Green Hill Way, Colonial, 4 bed, 4 full bath, 1 half bath, $989,000. 

 

SOLDS

25 Water Street, Unit #303, Town House, 2 bed, 1 full bath, 1 half bath, $224,900. 

*100 Landis Drive, Ranch, 3 bed, 1 full bath, $295,000. 

29 Shippee Road, Ranch, 2 bed, 1 full bath, 1 half bath, $320,000. 

*85 Varnum Drive, Colonial, Other, 5 bed, 3 full bath, $680,000. 

23 Melrose Street, Apartment, 9 bed, 8 full bath, $750,000. 

UPCOMING OPEN HOUSES

Click here for full list.

 

468

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.