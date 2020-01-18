This Week in EG Real Estate: Emphasis on ‘Estate’

Above: 11 Green Hill Way, Warwick.

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday, 1/17/20, 4 p.m. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change.

Here’s what’s happening this week, from lowest price to highest price in each category:

NEW LISTINGS

(click in blue-highlighted address for details)

337 Crompton Road, Cape Cod, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $289,000.

25 David Court, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $679,000.

25 Rock Way, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $889,900.

*11 Green Hill Way, Colonial, 4 bed, 4 full bath, 1 half bath, $989,000.

SOLDS

25 Water Street, Unit #303, Town House, 2 bed, 1 full bath, 1 half bath, $224,900.

*100 Landis Drive, Ranch, 3 bed, 1 full bath, $295,000.

29 Shippee Road, Ranch, 2 bed, 1 full bath, 1 half bath, $320,000.

*85 Varnum Drive, Colonial, Other, 5 bed, 3 full bath, $680,000.

23 Melrose Street, Apartment, 9 bed, 8 full bath, $750,000.

UPCOMING OPEN HOUSES

