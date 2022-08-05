This Week in EG Real Estate: Contemporaries, Colonials, and Condos

Above: 3 Old Farm Road

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 8/5/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 10 new listings, 14 sold properties, and 18 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

3 Old Farm Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $2,999,000.

*11 Briarbrook Drive, Contemporary, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $699,900.

*196 Varnum Drive, Ranch/Split Level, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $649,900.

5341 Post Road, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $599,900.

85 Oak Dell Circle, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $591,900.

81 Third Street, Cape Cod, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $475,000.

*181 Weeden Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $379,900.

20 Mawney Brook Road, Contemporary, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1.2m. Offer Accepted.

10 Wood Duck Court, Colonial, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1.2m. Offer Accepted.

20 Eagle Run #D, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $325,000.



SOLDS

144 Division Street, Colonial/Historic, 6 Bed, 3 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $1,345,000.

1463 Frenchtown Road, Colonial/Historic, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,091,000.

549 Shippeetown Road, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $586,000.

19 Terrace Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $515,000.

647 Frenchtown Road, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $450,000.

11 Union Street, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $800,000.

138 Pine Glen Drive #138, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, $675,000.

20 Marlborough Street #4, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $355,000.

2721 South County Trail, Residential Land, $829,000.

205 Marlborough Street, Residential Land, $200,000.

442 Main Street, Commercial/Multi Family, $980,000.

98-102 Main Street, Commercial/Apartment/Mixed Use, $975,000.

410 Main Street, Commercial/Retail, $950,000.

428 Main Street, Commercial/Retail, $650,000.

OPEN HOUSES

